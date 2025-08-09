Brewers win 7th straight in epic fashion as Blake Perkins makes spectacular throw against Mets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers won their seventh straight game in incredible fashion on Friday night when they beat the New York Mets 3-2 at American Family Field.

With two outs in the ninth inning, the Mets had the tying run—designated hitter Starling Marte—on second base and second baseman Jeff McNeil at the plate

McNeil hit Brewers’ closer Trevor McGill’s 88 MPH knuckle-curve into center field for a line drive single. Marte was sent home as Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins fielded the ball.

Perkins fielded the ball and came up firing towards home plate. Perkins threw a perfect one-hop throw to catcher William Contreras. Contreras caught it and in a swift motion tagged the diving Marte before he touched home plate to seal the win.

Contreras and Megill were both jubilant in their celebrations following the out call by home plate umpire Will Little, who both yelled and fist-pumped.

"A tremendous throw on one bounce, so you have to give him credit over there," Marte said through an interpreter, according to the New York Post.

The Mets began the game strong, as outfielder Juan Soto hit a solo home run in the first inning while Marte hit a solo home run of his own in the second inning to give the team an early 2-0 lead.

However, those were the only two runs the Mets scored as Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff settled down and pitched seven innings, yielding just three hits and two runs on the two home runs while striking out eight batters.

The Brewers tied the game 2-2 when second baseman Brice Turang hit a two-run home run off of Mets’ starting pitcher Kodai Senga in the fifth inning.

The Brewers took the lead in the same inning when left fielder Isaac Collins was hit by a pitch that scored a run to make it 3-2.

While the Brewers remained red-hot with the win, the Mets' losing skid continued. They have lost their last five games and nine of their last 10 games.

The teams play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

