Brewers flamethrowing prospect named All-Star after just five MLB games in highly debated move

Jacob Misiorowski has taken the baseball world by storm.

The 23-year-old, 103 mph-throwing righty made his MLB debut last month for the Milwaukee Brewers, and he didn't allow a hit in his first 11 innings of work.

He exited his first game with cramps, and then was perfect through six innings in his second outing. In all, he's allowed eight earned runs (five in one game) in 25.2 innings, good for a 2.81 ERA.

Well, after Matthew Boyd declared that he would not pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Misiorwski was tapped as a reserve for the midsummer classic.

His five games are the fewest anyone has played before being named to their first All-Star Game.

It's unquestionable that Misiorowski has insane talent and a bright future, but many in the baseball world feel that the spot is unearned.

Many pointed to Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Christopher Sanchez not being selected. He owns a 2.59 ERA in 13 more starts and has never been named an All-Star.

"Cristopher Sanchez … being left off the All-Star team is a travesty. The numbers, cannot be ignored, even if he is scheduled to start on Sunday. Something has to change @MLB," Sanchez's agent, Gene Mato, wrote on X.

"The Miz has great stuff. But 5 games in, he’s an All-Star? And Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Kodai Senga are all still home? Are they using a dartboard to pick the players again?" longtime baseball writer Jon Heyman chimed in.

One X user, though, commended MLB for getting a young star in the spotlight.

"MLB gets criticized a lot for failing to market their young stars. Then when they do it everybody freaks out. Who cares if he only started 5 games, get the kid in the spotlight," wrote Stephen Benzel.

Misiorowski is still technically labeled a "prospect." He must throw 50 innings or spend 45 days on the active roster before Sept. 1 to graduate from prospect status.

The game will be played in Atlanta on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled there in 2021 but was moved to Coors Field following the state's passing of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which included new voter requirements.

