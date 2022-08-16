Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

MLB should have handled Fernando Tatis Jr's suspension better, Hall of Famer says

Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took issue with how Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension was handled and did not think Major League Baseball making the failed drug test public was a good idea.

MLB announced Tatis’ 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance late Friday night. The San Diego Padres star said he "inadvertently" took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.

Ortiz appeared on Z101 Deportes on Monday and expressed his concerns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz watches a game against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston June 20, 2022.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz watches a game against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston June 20, 2022. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

"MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we're talking about an amazing player," he said, via the station’s sports editor Hector Gomez.

In a statement released through the players’ union, Tatis said he was "completely devastated" and apologized to Padres management, his teammates and the fans.

"It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol," he said. "I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, gestures toward the stands during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego July 16, 2022.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, gestures toward the stands during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego July 16, 2022. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DODGERS' WALKER BUEHLER DONE FOR SEASON, SET FOR ELBOW SURGERY

"I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love."

Clostebol can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use, but it is also banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Olympic gold medalist cross-country skier Therese Johaug was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for the drug.

Tatis faced criticism in his own locker room for it.

"Very disappointed," Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger said. "It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now."

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego July 16, 2022.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego July 16, 2022. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatis had been on the injured list after breaking his left wrist in what is believed to be a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic. He had surgery in mid-March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.