MLB prospect, 24, fighting for life after Dominican Republic car crash kills 3 people

An MLB prospect is under "intensive medical care" after a car crash in the Dominican Republic that killed three people.

Antonio Jimenez, a 24-year-old pitcher in the San Francisco Giants farm system, fractured his femur and spine and suffered "several" lacerations as a result of the Monday morning crash.

An SUV collided with two scooters in front of an Altice office building in San Pedro de Macoris, according to a local outlet.

"We are aware of the tragic car accident involving one of our players, Antonio Jiménez, and are in the process of gathering more information," the team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Out of respect for everyone affected and due to the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from further comment at this time."

"Our prayers are with our pitcher Antonio Jiménez, who suffered several injuries in a regrettable traffic accident," Jimenez's Dominican Winter League team, Toros del Este, said on X. "We extend our condolences and prayers to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident."

Prospect Savant lists Jimenez as the Giants' 31st-ranked prospect.

Pitching for the team's Triple-A affiliate this season, he recorded a 3.55 ERA with opponents hitting .217 off him in 45.2 innings pitched. He struck out 27.9% of the batters he has faced but walked 17.3% of them.

Jimenez has been in the minor leagues since he was 18, beginning as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He joined the Giants ahead of this past season.

