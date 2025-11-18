Ex-Yankees star goes to bat for ICE agents amid 'dangerous threats'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Teixeira, a World Series champion with the New York Yankees who is running for Congress in Texas, stepped up for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after officials said agitators are creating "AI videos to gin up hate."

The Department of Homeland Security wrote on social media that "anti-ICE radicals" were trying hard to "demonize American law enforcement."

"We have to stand up for ICE officers and law enforcement against these dangerous threats," the former MLB first baseman wrote in a post on X.

DHS warned that the AI videos being shared online are causing more harm.

"The REALITY: these disgusting smears and lies are fueling the 1000% increase in assaults and nearly 8000% increase in death threats against our brave @ICEgov officers," the agency said.

"The SICKOS spreading this filth must stop before they get someone killed."

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons warned in July that AI technology could lead to safety risks for agents.

"If legislation passes to try to unmask ICE agents, they are not allowed to wear them, it runs the risk of agitators, different groups, you know, these fringe organizations using reverse technology, AI, to try to dox their families, try to get their identity, their home addresses," Lyons told Fox News Digital at the time. "We’ve heard elected officials say there shouldn't be any rest for ICE agents or their families.

"So, they're definitely concerned about that. They're also concerned about their own well-being when they go out to effectuate these arrests because now we have to send more officers out into the communities because where we can send four or five to make arrests in the past, now we had to send up to eight or 10 just to protect the four that are making the arrests of one individual."

Teixeira launched his campaign for Texas’ 21st Congressional District in August. It followed Rep. Chip Roy’s decision to not seek re-election.