MLB postpones Yankees-White Sox game over Canadian wildfire smoke concerns

MLB officials have postponed Wednesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox over air quality concerns following the blanket of smoke that has impacted the northeastern part of the county as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

A single-admission doubleheader between both teams has been scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch on Thursday. The second game will start no later than 7:05 p.m. ET.

The first of the three-game series between the Yankees and the White Sox was played in New York on Tuesday night despite New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcing an "Air Quality Health Advisory."

During a press conference on Wednesday, Adams reiterated his call for New Yorkers to stay indoors.

"We recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children."

The Yankees Triple-A affiliate and the New York Mets’ affiliate in Syracuse both postponed their games on Tuesday night "due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns."

The Syracuse Mets rescheduled their game to Wednesday night "with the hope that the AQI will be playable and safe for players, fans, and staff."

At 10 p.m. EST Tuesday, New York City hit 218 on the Air Quality Index, indicating "Very Unhealthy" on levels of health concern, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory which will be extended at least until midnight Wednesday.

