MLB postpones Yankees-White Sox game over Canadian wildfire smoke concerns

Tuesday’s game at Yankee stadium was played through hazy conditions

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7

MLB officials have postponed Wednesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox over air quality concerns following the blanket of smoke that has impacted the northeastern part of the county as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada. 

A single-admission doubleheader between both teams has been scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch on Thursday. The second game will start no later than 7:05 p.m. ET.

Yankee Stadium under hazy conditions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The Chicago White Sox stand for the national anthem prior to the the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The first of the three-game series between the Yankees and the White Sox was played in New York on Tuesday night despite New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcing an "Air Quality Health Advisory."

During a press conference on Wednesday, Adams reiterated his call for New Yorkers to stay indoors. 

"We recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children." 

Yankee Stadium under hazy conditions

General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees Triple-A affiliate and the New York Mets’ affiliate in Syracuse both postponed their games on Tuesday night "due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns."

The Syracuse Mets rescheduled their game to Wednesday night "with the hope that the AQI will be playable and safe for players, fans, and staff."

Yankee Stadium under hazy conditions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees jogs to the dugout during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

At 10 p.m. EST Tuesday, New York City hit 218 on the Air Quality Index, indicating "Very Unhealthy" on levels of health concern, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory which will be extended at least until midnight Wednesday. 

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

