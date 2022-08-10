MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears the whispers, "If you build it, he will come." FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Frank Thomas sit on the porch and tell the former New York Yankees slugger they didn’t hear anything.

Ortiz then asks Rodriguez, "Is this heaven?" with Rodriguez responding, "No, loco, this is Iowa!"

Ortiz then asks Thomas, since they built it (the baseball field), will they come? Thomas does his best James Earl Jones impression and assured "Big Papi" that "people will most definitely come."

Rodriguez and Ortiz pop out of the cornfield and much like in "Field of Dreams," where Kevin Costner’s character asks his ghostly father to have a catch, the former Yankees star asks the Hall of Famer if he would have a catch with him.

"Oh, you want to have a catch with me?" Ortiz asks in a sarcastic tone.

"Hell to the no! You’re still a Yankee, I’m a Red Sock. That will never happen son. See ya when I see ya."

The two National League Central division rivals will battle it out where the movie "Field of Dreams" took place, in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be seen on FOX.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will both be mic’d up during the game and be able to talk to FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz during the game.

Last season, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played the first game. The White Sox won, 9-8, in a thriller that saw six runs scored between both teams in the ninth inning.