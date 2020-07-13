Minnesota Twins: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Minnesota Twins are likely to be considered one of the more dangerous teams going into the 2020 season.

The Twins are the defending American League Central division champions and are one of the few teams who recorded 100 or more wins during the 2019 season. Their successful campaign last year makes them a viable candidate to win the World Series.

Minnesota has a dangerous lineup with sluggers Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz. They added Josh Donaldson to the roster in the offseason. He hit 37 home runs and recorded 94 RBI in 155 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

The pitching staff and bullpen will include newcomers Kenta Maeda, Homer Bailey and Rich Hill – all of whom came from the Los Angeles Dodgers one way or another. The rotation will have to be solid for the Twins to make a big impact during the postseason.

Through 60 games in 2019, the Twins were 40-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

2019 finish: 1st AL Central

2019 record: 101-61

Manager: Rocco Baldelli

**

Projected Starters

C: Mitch Garver

1B: Miguel Sano

2B: Luis Arraez

3B: Josh Donaldson

SS: Jorge Polanco

OF: Eddie Rosario

OF: Byron Buxton

OF: Max Kepler

DH: Nelson Cruz

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Jose Berrios

SP: Jake Odorizzi

SP: Kenta Maeda

SP: Homer Bailey

SP: Rich Hill

CL: Taylor Rogers

**