Minnesota teams pay tribute after shooting of Democratic politicians, spouses

The Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Lynx offered their condolences in response to the shootings of two state politicians and their spouses.

Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were fatally shot in Brooklyn Park by a suspect impersonating a police officer, police said.

In a related shooting, DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in Champlin.

"The Minnesota Twins are horrified and heartbroken by the murder of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and the attempted killing of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette," the Twins' statement said. "Our deepest sympathies to the Hortman family, and our prayers are with the Hoffman family for a full recovery. We stand with all Minnesotans in condemning these senseless acts of violence."

Prior to their game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Lynx held a moment of silence.

"(The game) seems pretty meaningless, certainly, hitting this close to home," Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said before their game, via ESPN. "Today's a tough day all around. Basketball is what we do. We'll go out there and do what we do. But God knows what, when our game is over, God knows what we're going to come off the court and learn what's happening. It's sickening."

A shelter-in-place order has been issued within a 3-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course.

The suspect wore black body armor, a badge, a Taser and appeared indistinguishable from true law enforcement, police said. He also drove a police-style SUV with flashing lights.

"Our state lost a great leader," Gov. Tim Walz said at a news briefing Saturday morning, describing the incident as an "unspeakable tragedy. "Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture, and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many Minnesotans."

Walz was "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife surviving. Both were shot multiple times.

"This was an act of targeted political violence," Walz said. "Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don't settle their differences with violence or at gunpoint in the state of Minnesota."

The suspect in the shootings remains at large.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

