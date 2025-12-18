Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The World Cup

Mikie Sherrill reminds Zohran Mamdani who actually hosts 2026 World Cup matches after mayor-elect's comments

Mamdani said he was 'excited' to host the games, but Sherrill's New Jersey will be dealing with it all

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Soccer stars talk World Cup, promoting peace and which sport should be called 'football' Video

Soccer stars talk World Cup, promoting peace and which sport should be called 'football'

Team USA soccer player DeJuan Jones and MLS player Dominique Badji spoke to Fox News Digital about the upcoming World Cup, their hope to spread world peace through their sport and the debate over renaming soccer 'football' in America.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill wants to remind New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani where the 2026 FIFA World Cup is actually being hosted.

Earlier this week, Mamdani said he was excited to host the global soccer event.

"I’m so excited about the fact that we are going to be hosting eight games across the World Cup next summer," Mamdani told CBS News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mikie Sherrill on election night

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., delivers remarks at her election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel Nov. 4, 2025, in East Brunswick, N.J. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

While Mamdani can’t wait for the games, Sherrill told 1010 WINS who will actually be dealing with the logistics and hosting responsibilities — New Jersey.

"With all due respect to Mayor-elect Mamdani, maybe he doesn’t know where the games are gonna be played because that’s gonna be in New Jersey," she said.

MEGAN RAPINOE TAKES ISSUE WITH US MEN'S SOCCER'S WORLD CUP CAMPAIGN SLOGAN

The host site in the tristate area will be MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in June and July, which includes the World Cup Final.

New York City will be a hub for the games, though, considering how culturally vast the population is. Mamdani even said he vows to appoint a "World Cup czar" to manage ticket prices that continue to soar for the games.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new executive orders Wednesday that could be viewed as a challenge to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, pictured. (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

But Sherrill will be circling calendar dates when MetLife Stadium and northern New Jersey will be on full display during the tournament.

She also mentioned she would consider a congestion pricing toll for New Yorkers who would use one of the many ways to get to New Jersey for the games.

"Possibly people coming into our state from New York will be paying congestion fees so they can go enjoy the game," Sherrill said, referencing a similar price New Jersey drivers must pay below 60th street during peak hours in Manhattan.

"We look forward to working with New Jersey to have very robust traffic management plans for those events," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference Thursday, via the New York Post.

Zohran Mamdani and Mike Sherrill

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images;John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first match at MetLife Stadium will be played June 13, 2026, a Group C match between Brazil and Morocco. The final match will be played July 19, 2026.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue