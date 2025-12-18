Mikie Sherrill reminds Zohran Mamdani who actually hosts 2026 World Cup matches after mayor-elect's comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill wants to remind New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani where the 2026 FIFA World Cup is actually being hosted.

Earlier this week, Mamdani said he was excited to host the global soccer event.

"I’m so excited about the fact that we are going to be hosting eight games across the World Cup next summer," Mamdani told CBS News.

While Mamdani can’t wait for the games, Sherrill told 1010 WINS who will actually be dealing with the logistics and hosting responsibilities — New Jersey.

"With all due respect to Mayor-elect Mamdani, maybe he doesn’t know where the games are gonna be played because that’s gonna be in New Jersey," she said.

The host site in the tristate area will be MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in June and July, which includes the World Cup Final.

New York City will be a hub for the games, though, considering how culturally vast the population is. Mamdani even said he vows to appoint a "World Cup czar" to manage ticket prices that continue to soar for the games.

But Sherrill will be circling calendar dates when MetLife Stadium and northern New Jersey will be on full display during the tournament.

She also mentioned she would consider a congestion pricing toll for New Yorkers who would use one of the many ways to get to New Jersey for the games.

"Possibly people coming into our state from New York will be paying congestion fees so they can go enjoy the game," Sherrill said, referencing a similar price New Jersey drivers must pay below 60th street during peak hours in Manhattan.

"We look forward to working with New Jersey to have very robust traffic management plans for those events," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference Thursday, via the New York Post.

The first match at MetLife Stadium will be played June 13, 2026, a Group C match between Brazil and Morocco. The final match will be played July 19, 2026.

