Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Mike Tyson spotted being wheeled around Miami airport weeks after talking about his mortality

Mike Tyson was also seen holding a cane

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was spotted at Miami International Airport Tuesday being pushed in a wheelchair and holding a cane as he battles back issues.

The 56-year-old Tyson was in dressed in all white, from his Nike polo shirt and shorts to his New Balance sneakers. Airport workers were spotted wheeling the former heavyweight champion around.

The 56-year-old former boxer was pictured as worries about his health grow.

The 56-year-old former boxer was pictured as worries about his health grow. (TheImageDirect.com)

Mike Tyson in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport Aug. 16, 2022.

Mike Tyson in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport Aug. 16, 2022. (TheImageDirect.com)

Tyson is apparently dealing with an ongoing back issue. He was spotted walking with a cane in July in New York City.

"He's dealing with a sciatica flare-up. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike," a source told TMZ Sports at the time.

OMAR FIGUEROA JR BLASTS ADRIEN BRONER FOR PULLING OUT OF FIGHT: 'YOU DON’T GET TO CRY #MENTALHEALTH NOW'

Tyson also made headlines in July when he spoke about coming to grips with death.

On an episode of his podcast, "Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion discussed his mortality with guest Sean McFarland.

Mike Tyson June 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.  

Mike Tyson June 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.   (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re all going to die one day, of course," Tyson said. "Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’"

Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, with Tyson saying money was worthless to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyson became boxing’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, going 50-6 in his career.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.