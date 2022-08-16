Mike Tyson spotted being wheeled around Miami airport weeks after talking about his mortality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was spotted at Miami International Airport Tuesday being pushed in a wheelchair and holding a cane as he battles back issues.

The 56-year-old Tyson was in dressed in all white, from his Nike polo shirt and shorts to his New Balance sneakers. Airport workers were spotted wheeling the former heavyweight champion around.

Tyson is apparently dealing with an ongoing back issue. He was spotted walking with a cane in July in New York City.

"He's dealing with a sciatica flare-up. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike," a source told TMZ Sports at the time.

Tyson also made headlines in July when he spoke about coming to grips with death.

On an episode of his podcast, "Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion discussed his mortality with guest Sean McFarland.

"We’re all going to die one day, of course," Tyson said. "Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’"

Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, with Tyson saying money was worthless to him.

Tyson became boxing’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, going 50-6 in his career.

