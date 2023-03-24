Mike Greenberg’s wife, Stacy, gives update after ESPN host’s heart procedure

Sports broadcaster Mike Greenberg, known for his work on ESPN's "Get Up" and "NBA Countdown," underwent a cardiac ablation earlier this week.

His wife, Stacey provided a health update, saying the TV host is recovering at their home in New York.

"For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday," Stacy wrote on Twitter, "Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me…. he’s not great at that! We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages."

Greenberg expressed gratitude for all the support that he and Stacy have received.

"As the week ends, I want to say that @StacyGSG and I are so grateful for all the well-wishes you’ve sent us.

I’m sure I’ll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we’ve been shown this week," he wrote.

According to Mayo Clinic, cardiac ablation is used to correct heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) and restore a typical heartbeat.

On Wednesday afternoon, Stacy shared a photo of Greenberg working from a sofa with their dog Phoebe lying nearby.

"Recovery, day two," she wrote. "Or, as Greeny calls it, NFL Draft Prep. Send help. #Phoebe"

In a separate post, Stacy reported that Greenberg's procedure went well.

"Greeny is home resting & everything went well," Stacy wrote on Monday.

She also joked that Greenberg wanted to get back on air in time for a potential blockbuster NFL trade.

"He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign. He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending."

Greenberg is a New York City native and an avid Jets fan. Stacey shared posts of Greenberg last week as he anxiously waited to see if the Rodgers trade would come to fruition.

During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets for the upcoming season.

Rodgers told McAfee the Packers are "digging their heels in" a reference to the compensation Green Bay is potentially seeking as part of a trade package.