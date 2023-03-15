Aaron Rodgers reveals he intends 'to play for the New York Jets' after days of contemplation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday, after weeks of speculation, that his "intent" is to play for the New York Jets next season, but a final decision has not been reached by both sides.

During a highly anticipated appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers spoke at length about his decision for the 2023 season, revealing that heading into his darkness retreat last month he was "90%" leaning towards retirement and "10%" sure he wanted to return to playing.

"At this point as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets."

