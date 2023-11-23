Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh will be credited with wins despite being banned from sidelines: report

Harbaugh will not coach this weekend against Ohio State

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has not coached his team's last two games due to a three-game Big Ten suspension in response to the school's alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Although Harbaugh did not coach either game, both wins, he has reportedly been credited with the victories.

According to CBS Sports, the decision to credit Harbaugh with the wins is Michigan's since the punishment was not imposed by the NCAA.

Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks in a press conference after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 7, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week's victory over Maryland was the 1,000th in program history.

Harbaugh did not receive credit for the team's first three wins of the season when he served a suspension handed down by Michigan for recruiting violations.

Harbaugh's career record now stands at 140-52 and 82-25 in conference games.

He will not coach Saturday against Ohio State but is eligible to return for postseason games.

Jim Harbaugh at podium

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Robert Goddin/USA Today Sports)

Harbaugh last week agreed to accept the latest punishment, and the Big Ten agreed to close its investigation. Sherrone Moore is serving as acting head coach.

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was dismissed last week, becoming the second staffer to leave the program in recent weeks. Former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions stepped down earlier this month after his name was linked to the alleged sign-stealing operation.

Jim Harbaugh talks to the media

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the press after a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan is the third-ranked team in the College Football Playoff poll. Ohio State is No. 2 behind the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Michigan is the third-ranked team in the College Football Playoff poll. Ohio State is No. 2 behind the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.