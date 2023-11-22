South Dakota governor invites Deion Sanders to Mt. Rushmore after he admits not knowing where landmark is

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders had quite a gaffe when he admitted he thought Mount Rushmore was in California.

The Colorado head football coach learned on Tuesday that the monument with the busts of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln is actually located in Keystone, South Dakota.

"I thought it was in L.A. all this time," Sanders said, mixing up the monument with the Hollywood sign. "Wow. My geography. That’s the Hollywood thing? That's what I thought. I'm sorry. Thank you for educating me.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, the mix-up might be getting Sanders a free trip to South Dakota.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem extended an invitation to Sanders and the entire Colorado football team to the historic landmark.

"If @DeionSanders needs to see Mount Rushmore, we’d love to show him. Bring the whole @CUBuffsFootball team — we have buffalo herds of our own just a short ways away! Bring Ralphie, he’ll love Custer State Park," Noem posted on X, formerly Twitter.

FROM OUTKICK: EX-OHIO STATE COACH URBAN MEYER BELIEVES IT’S ‘HUGE ADVANTAGE’ FOR TEAM TO KNOW SIGNS, AS MICHIGAN IS ALLEGED

JAMES MADISON NO LONGER PURSUING LEGAL ACTION FOR BOWL ELIGIBILITY

Colorado will not be bowl eligible in Sanders’ first season but will have a chance to get to five wins in its final regular season game against Utah on Saturday.

The Buffs won each of their first three games and even were a top-25 team in the AP polls, but they have since lost seven of their last eight games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Sanders' first season in Colorado after he left Jackson State last December, where he played in back-to-back SWAC title games for the historically-black university.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.