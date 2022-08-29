Michigan's Jim Harbaugh invokes the Bible when talking about team's quarterback situation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh committed to the idea of a two-quarterback system for the start of the season, insisting Cade McNamara will start in the first game against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy taking the initial snaps against Hawaii in the second.

Harbaugh invoked the Bible when he explained to reporters the reasoning behind his decision-making at quarterback.

"It’s a process. It’s a process. I mean, no person – it’s biblical. No person knows what the future holds. It’s a process and will be based on performance," Harbaugh told reporters. "But we’re not gonna withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship. So that’s good. We’re gonna keep cultivating that.

"People have asked, ‘How’d you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?’ No. It’s really based biblical, Solomon. He was known for being a pretty, pretty wise person."

McNamara started every game last season as a junior, leading Michigan to a win over Ohio State for the first time in a decade and to its first Big Ten title since 2004.

McCarthy appeared in 11 games last year as a highly touted freshman. He connected on 58% of his passes for 516 yards with five touchdowns. He added two touchdowns on the ground as well.

Harbaugh playing both quarterbacks against UConn appeared to be a possibility as well.

The Wolverines were among the final four teams in the College Football Playoff last season.

