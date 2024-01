Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jim Harbaugh is keeping himself busy after winning a national championship.

The Michigan head coach has been in the mix for some NFL head coaching jobs, but he was focusing on stuff off the field on Friday.

Harbaugh was tapped as a speaker for the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

"You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life," Harbaugh told the Daily Caller at the march. "This is a great day for a march. It’s a great day for the sanctity of life, and [it is] football weather. Let’s make it a great day."

The 60-year-old has been outspoken about abortion in the past.

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,'" Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction in 2022.

Harbaugh isn't the only championship coach to attend the rally — former NFL player and coach Tony Dungy made the trip last year for the first time, and was dubbed a right-wing extremist because of it.

Harbaugh led his Michigan Wolverines to a 15-0 season that ended with winning the national championship last week over Washington.

In the midst of the campaign, however, Harbaugh did not coach in six games due to punishments for both recruiting violations (the first three games of the regular season) and being involved in an alleged sign-stealing scheme (the final three games of the regular season).

Harbaugh has since interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching position and also reportedly spoke with the Los Angeles Chargers.

