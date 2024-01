Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Today, for the 51st year in a row, Americans from every corner of our great nation will flood the streets of Washington, D.C., to march for the value and dignity of every human life.

Some might wonder why it is that every year, citizens young and old are willing to make the journey – sometimes through blizzards, rain and extreme cold.

The answer is that our truly heroic pro-life Americans are driven by a calling much greater than themselves, and that calling compels them to prioritize love and service of others over their own comfort. They are moved in response to what is undeniably the greatest human rights violation of our time: abortion.

Pregnancy can be a daunting experience, especially for women facing unexpected pregnancies with little to no support or resources necessary to carry her baby to term. It’s normal for a woman in this situation to feel overwhelmed with panic, uncertainty and insecurity.

That is why this year’s March for Life theme is the perfect fit for our movement and our marchers at this moment. "Pro-Life: With Every Woman, For Every Child" emphasizes the undying love, support and service we are called to give both mother and child.

It’s no secret – in fact, studies reveal – that pressures to abort can come from all sides: partners, family members, employers and, perhaps most powerfully, the abortion industry.

Rather than empower and believe in these women, many are met with doubt and discouragement: "You’re not ready to be a mom" – "You have your whole life ahead of you" – "What about your career? You can’t do both."

These messages prey upon the fears that many women have -- that they will have to walk alone through their pregnancy, and that they will fail at life if they choose life. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Just recently, two single mothers who chose life in difficult circumstances told me that when they found out they were pregnant they thought their life was over. But the truth is that life – and choosing life for their babies – was just beginning. Both women are realizing their dreams in career, motherhood and relationships.

The 2024 March for Life will focus on dispelling the barrage of tragic lies that women who are facing unexpected pregnancies so often hear.

There are so many options available to empower mothers who want to choose life. This is true regardless of whether the mom is expecting for the first time or has already born children. Literally thousands of lifesaving pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes serve women in need each day across the nation.

Operating in America at this very moment are approximately 3,400 community-based maternity homes and pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) that exist solely to support these women. Despite the beautiful work they do and the immense public support they have across the nation – both from Republicans and Democrats – they remain under political and even physical attack.

PRCs and maternity homes help the mother struggling to overcome abuse, homelessness, addiction, anxiety and fear. They help the mother who needs just one person to show her love and support.

In 2022 alone, almost 975,000 new clients were embraced by these centers with free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, educational programs and materials like clothes, formula, baby supplies and so much more. The value of these free services is estimated to be at least $358 million annually.

By encouraging and supporting women, both baby and mother are saved.

And this selfless help truly does save women’s lives. Consider the story of March for Life speaker Jean Marie Davis, who, from the ages of 2 to 29, was trafficked in 33 states. She was heavily addicted to hard drugs, suffered rape and even murder attempts, and eventually sought to end her own life through overdosing.

One day, Jean Marie found herself with a positive pregnancy test.

Having less than $2 to her name, she didn't know what to do – but she knew she wanted to keep her baby. A New Hampshire pregnancy center intervened to save her from a life of trafficking and walked with her every step of the way on her journey of healing. Now, with her beautiful son by her side, she runs a pregnancy resource center.

Since the Dobbs ruling, over 32,000 babies have breathed life who would have otherwise been aborted. PRCs and maternity homes are providing child care, diapers, clothing, parental counseling, and so much more so that women and their children can not only live but thrive.

To the pregnant mothers currently weighing their options: no matter your situation, there is hope. The pro-life movement believes in you, promises to take your hand and walk with you every step of the way. Your life is as valuable and loved as the little life you carry. You are strong and capable, and you will not have to do this alone.

We at the March for Life will keep fighting until every single life is protected in the United States. Today, we will see throngs of pro-lifers enduring the frigid air while cheering, waving signs, and peacefully marching to show pregnant mothers how excited they are to stand with them and their child.

Today and every day, we walk with every woman, for every child.