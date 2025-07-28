Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has 'got to want to be paid,' Cowboys executive says

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys face one giant storyline going into the 2025 season, and it has to do with locking down one of the best defensive players the team has had in quite some time.

Micah Parsons is going into the final year of his rookie deal. He’s recorded 256 tackles, 63 tackles for a loss and 52.5 sacks in 63 career games. He’s been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.

Stephen and Jerry Jones

Stephen Jones, left, Dallas Cowboys co-owner, executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel, speaks to reporters as Jerry Jones, Cowboys owner, president and general manager, listens during a news conference to open training camp on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

So, the question is, why wouldn’t he be paid?

Cowboys EVP and CEO Stephen Jones offered his two cents on the matter as fans have heckled his father, Jerry Jones, to pay Parsons.

"It doesn’t change anything," Stephen Jones said of the fans’ heckling, via The Athletic. "We want to pay Micah too. He’s got to want to be paid."

Top defensive players like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt received their big-money paydays during the offseason, and it appears Parsons would be next in line. Dallas also extended tight end Jake Ferguson and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in the offseason.

Micah Parsons talks to reporters

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons speaks to reporters after training camp on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Parsons has been vocal this offseason about his contract, saying in June that a delay in signing him out ultimately cost the team more. He hinted at those deals when discussing his thoughts last week, saying he wished the Cowboys had the "same type of energy" as other organizations who locked down their star defensive players.

"If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here," Parsons said, via The New York Post. "I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I’m here and under contract, I’m gonna do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, this is the end."

"I just don’t understand," Parsons added about his situation.

Micah Parsons at training camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks on the field during training camp on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Parsons isn’t a hold-out player right now, as he’s been in Dallas' camp. However, he hasn’t been a full practice participant due to back tightness.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

