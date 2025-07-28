Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons players get into heated training camp fights

Falcons were 8-9 last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Tom Brady recalls epic Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons Video

Tom Brady recalls epic Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons at grand opening of CardVault by Tom Brady in New Jersey.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons players nearly made it a full week without having a fight in training camp as they jockey for position in hopes of making the final 53-man roster before Week 1.

As temperatures rise in the hot sun, so do the attitudes on the field. Tempers appeared to boil over on Sunday when several players from the offense and defense had a skirmish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James Pearce Jr. works out

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr., #27, quarterback Kirk Cousins, #18, and cornerback Lamar Jackson, #38, warm up during Minicamp at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Atlanta on June 11, 2025. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. got into it with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, whose helmet flew off, according to ESPN. Leonard Floyd and Kaleb McGary were also involved in a separate incident that included Pearce. Some punches were reportedly thrown in the heated battles.

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick of the draft earlier this year. It’s clear he’s trying to make an impact off the bat.

"We're trying to develop a culture, a style of play for sure, and part of that is the violence with which we play and aggression, the urgency and all that," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said, via ESPN. "Today, at times, it went a little too far, and we've got to learn how to manage that.

Kaleb McGary at camp

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, #76, on the field during training camp at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on July 24, 2025. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

JERRY JONES FACES 'PAY MICAH' CHANTS FROM COWBOYS FANS AT TRAINING CAMP SESSION

"You're going to get agitated and, especially when you're playing really good defense, the offense is going to get very agitated, so you've got to anticipate punches being thrown, things being said, people getting pushed. In those moments, you got to thrive and not retaliate and so it's a good lesson to be learned today."

The passion and intensity from the players is something fans have been dying to see return since Atlanta was in the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. Since then, the Falcons have only made the playoffs once and have only been over .500 once.

Kirk Cousins at training camp

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, #18, passes during training camp at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on July 24, 2025. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Falcons were 8-9 last season as the year sputtered once Kirk Cousins got hurt. The team was sixth in yards gained, 13th in points scored and 23rd in yards and points allowed.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.