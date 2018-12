The New York Mets have signed outfielder round selection in the 2011 first-year player draft.

The 18-year-old Nimmo was picked 13th overall out of Cheyenne (WY) East High School, which actually didn't have a baseball team. He played American Legion for Post 6 and hit .551 with 53 extra-base hits in 63 games, helping the team capture its third straight state title.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Nimmo was the first first-round pick from Wyoming.