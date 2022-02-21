Expand / Collapse search
Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title

Medina Spirit died in December at Santa Anita Park

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Medina Spirit was stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby win over a positive drug test that was revealed after the race, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) Board of Stewards announced Monday.

Officials declared Mandaloun the race winner.

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021.

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Medina Spirit had won the Kentucky Derby last May, but a failed drug test put the victory in question and led to the suspension of trainer Bob Baffert. The horse was found to have tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, which is permitted unless it is found in the horse’s blood on race day.

Baffert explained on May 11 that 21 picograms of betamethasone in the post-race Derby sample may have come from a fungal ointment meant to treat dermatitis. But there was a debate over whether the betamethasone came from a topical ointment or an injection.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit works out at Churchill Downs on April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit works out at Churchill Downs on April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Board of Stewards on Monday determined there was a violation.

As part of the ruling, Baffert was suspended for 90 days and fined $7,500.

The thoroughbred died in December after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California.

Owner Amr Zedan told Thoroughbred Daily News the horse suffered an apparent heart attack after a workout. California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Jeff Blea told the website he saw a video of the workout and it appeared the colt had trouble breathing.

Bob Baffert spoke with the media the day after his seventh victory in the Kentucky Derby, with Medina Spirit. May 2, 2021.

Bob Baffert spoke with the media the day after his seventh victory in the Kentucky Derby, with Medina Spirit. May 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Blea said by the time a veterinarian reached Medina Spirit, the horse had already died. Santa Anita spokesman Mike Willman also confirmed the horse’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.