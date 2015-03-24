Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Maynard with 21 points as Bryant holds on to defeat CCSU 68-63

By | Associated Press

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Corey Maynard scored 21 points as Bryant University held on to defeat Central Connecticut State 68-63 on Saturday.

Joe O'Shea added 19 points for the Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4 Northeast Conference), who remain tied for second place with Wagner in the NEC. Alex Francis had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Bryant jumped to a 15-7 lead to start the first half and had a 41-22 advantage at the break.

Down by 20 early in the second, Central Connecticut State closed the gap on a 23-7 run to trail by four, 57-53, with 7:39 to play. The Blue Devils came as close as two points on a Faronte Drakeford 3 with 32 seconds remaining but Bryant's Shane McLaughlin sealed the win going 3 of 4 from the line in the final seconds.

Kyle Vinales came off the bench to lead the Blue Devils (9-18, 5-9) with 18 points and six assists.