Max Holloway levels Justin Gaethje with epic knockout blow in final seconds of UFC 300 fight

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje went blow-for-blow in their lightweight bout in UFC 300 on Saturday night, and the fight proved to be one of the top moments of the night.

Time trickled down in the fifth and final round of the bout. Holloway and Gaethje were moving around the cage when Holloway challenged Gaethje to move to the middle of the Octagon. The two started to wail on each other.

Holloway and Gaethje traded blows, but Holloway caught Gaethje with a right hand and took him down. Gaethje was face down on the mat as the referee stopped the fight. There was only one second remaining in the round when the knockout was called.

Holloway was awarded the BMF (Bad Motherf---er) title. Gaethje had won the title from Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

"That fight sucked the life out of everybody tonight," UFC president Dana White said. "People ask me what I do. I sell holy s--- moments. That was the ultimate holy s--- moment. Let’s just talk about (their) fight for the rest of the press conference."

Holloway was expected to win the fight via judges’ decision before he knocked out Gaethje. He picked up his 26th win of his MMA career.

"This is the moment," Holloway added. "This is what the BMF is known for. If that’s not a BMF moment, I don’t know what is. If Justin was up, he would’ve given me those ten seconds."

White added: "That’s why Max Holloway is beloved. He's got the fight won and in there with one of the most dangerous fighters in the business. That's like movie s---. It’s the fight of the year. If something beats that as fight of the year, holy s---."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.