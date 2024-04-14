Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC star Renato Moicano praises American values, urges fans to read economist's teachings

Moicano has won 3 fights in a row

MMA star Renato Moicano knocked out Jalin Turner in their lightweight bout at UFC 300 on Saturday, picking up his third consecutive victory.

Moicano then urged Americans to read a book from an Austrian-American economist.

Renato Moicano with his hand raises

Renato Moicano of Brazil reacts to his knockout of Jalin Turner in a lightweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment," Moicano told the fans in Las Vegas. "I want to carry and own f---ing guns. I love private property. 

"And let me tell you something, if you care about your own f---ing country, Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, mother-----s."

Jalin Turner punches

Jalin Turner punches Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Von Mises was a proponent of free markets in the face of socialism, which was spreading across Europe during his time. He fled Nazi Germany for the U.S. in 1940 and was a professor at New York University.

Moicano, who is from Brazil, took Turner down to the ground with less than a minute left in the second round. He proceeded to go on the attack and caught Turner with a few punches to the face. The refreee came over and stopped the fight.

Renato Moicano points up

Renato Moicano of Brazil celebrates defeating Jalin Turner during their  lightweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Moicano hasn’t lost a fight in UFC since 2022. He defeated Drew Dober in February, and Brad Riddell in November 2022. He lost to Rafael dos Anjos in February 2022.

