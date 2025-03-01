Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reacts to NFL star sticking with Rams: 'No place like home'

The Rams and Stafford reached an agreement on an adjusted contract to keep him in Los Angeles

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Matthew Stafford’s big decision: Did he make the right call staying with the Los Angeles Rams? | Speak Video

Matthew Stafford’s big decision: Did he make the right call staying with the Los Angeles Rams? | Speak

Super Bowl champion Will Blackmon breaks down Matthew Stafford's big decision to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. He discusses whether it was the right move for Stafford and the team’s future.

Matthew Stafford will remain in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. The two-time Pro Bowler and the Rams reached an agreement on a restructured contract earlier this week.

Stafford inked a contract extension with the Rams in 2022, shortly after he led the franchise to the Super Bowl LVI title. The star quarterback had two seasons remaining on that deal, but he guaranteed money ran out after the 2025 season.

The adjusted deal comes shortly after the Rams gave Stafford's agent the green light to have discussions with other teams as the quarterback explored the market. Stafford's wife, Kelly, took to social media on Saturday to react to the news that her husband was staying in Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"No place like home. @rams," she captioned an Instagram photo of the Rams quarterback.

Earlier this month, Kelly addressed the speculation surrounding her husband's future in Los Angeles.

"I love the city of LA … and I love the life that we have built here," Kelly said during an episode of "The Morning After" podcast. "With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it. Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him or Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams, I am good. Move my family, yeah that might be tough — first month hard — after, it turns out, I like my kids to be resilient. Moving them is not easy … but I have four girls who have four built-in best friends, so it ain’t that difficult."

Matthew and Kelly have been married since 2015 and share four daughters.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Prior to reworking his deal with the Rams, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are believed to have engaged in talks about the parameters of a potential deal, ESPN reported.

Rams coach Sean McVay recently suggested that retaining Stafford was the team's top priority. However, McVay also noted that the franchise would have to weigh the roster implications an adjusted contract could present this upcoming season and beyond.

Matthew Stafford walks off the field

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"There is no dispute — and let's not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback," McVay said during an appearance on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast. "Now, there's layers to it. You have to be able to say, 'Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he's getting what is his worth relative to those things?'"

Stafford was the top pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Rams in 2021. He finished the 2024 season with 3,762 passing yards. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.