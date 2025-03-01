Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reacts to NFL star sticking with Rams: 'No place like home'

Matthew Stafford will remain in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. The two-time Pro Bowler and the Rams reached an agreement on a restructured contract earlier this week.

Stafford inked a contract extension with the Rams in 2022, shortly after he led the franchise to the Super Bowl LVI title. The star quarterback had two seasons remaining on that deal, but he guaranteed money ran out after the 2025 season.

The adjusted deal comes shortly after the Rams gave Stafford's agent the green light to have discussions with other teams as the quarterback explored the market. Stafford's wife, Kelly, took to social media on Saturday to react to the news that her husband was staying in Los Angeles.

"No place like home. @rams," she captioned an Instagram photo of the Rams quarterback.

Earlier this month, Kelly addressed the speculation surrounding her husband's future in Los Angeles.

"I love the city of LA … and I love the life that we have built here," Kelly said during an episode of "The Morning After" podcast. "With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it. Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him or Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams, I am good. Move my family, yeah that might be tough — first month hard — after, it turns out, I like my kids to be resilient. Moving them is not easy … but I have four girls who have four built-in best friends, so it ain’t that difficult."

Matthew and Kelly have been married since 2015 and share four daughters.

Prior to reworking his deal with the Rams, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are believed to have engaged in talks about the parameters of a potential deal, ESPN reported.

Rams coach Sean McVay recently suggested that retaining Stafford was the team's top priority. However, McVay also noted that the franchise would have to weigh the roster implications an adjusted contract could present this upcoming season and beyond.

"There is no dispute — and let's not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback," McVay said during an appearance on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast. "Now, there's layers to it. You have to be able to say, 'Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he's getting what is his worth relative to those things?'"

Stafford was the top pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Rams in 2021. He finished the 2024 season with 3,762 passing yards.

