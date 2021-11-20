Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Matt Corral pens goodbye to Ole Miss ahead of final home game: 'This team means something to me'

Corral is one of the top NFL quarterback prospects

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ole Miss star Matt Corral posted a farewell message to fans Friday ahead of the Rebels’ final home game.

Corral appears likely to skip his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft once the season is over. In his lengthy message to Rebel Nation, he thanked his coaches, teammates and fans for their support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is sacked by Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is sacked by Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"I have so much appreciation for Rebel Nation. The love and support I have received from fans, faculty, administration and staff in my four years here has been remarkable, and Oxford will always be a second home to me," Corral wrote.

"I really mean it when I say this team means something to me. The other leaders and I formed a bond on this team that came together when times were tough. When nobody was clapping for us, we were the ones holding it together. The love on this team was and is unmatched. It’s something that I will forever remember. Locker rooms like this are rare."

Texas A&amp;amp;M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) attempts to strip the ball away from Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss.

Texas A&amp;amp;M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) attempts to strip the ball away from Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SEC WEEKENDS LIKE THIS ARE WHY THERE SHOULD BE A 10-GAME LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Corral and Ole Miss have at least three games left to play. The Rebels play Vanderbilt on Saturday and end the regular season with the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. With an 8-2 overall record, the team is likely to play in a bowl game over the winter.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass against Texas A&amp;M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass against Texas A&amp;M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Corral is one of the top quarterback prospects. He’s put together a stellar 2021 season that has made him a Maxwell Award semifinalist and a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 2,774 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com