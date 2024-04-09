Golfers Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on baby standby entering The Masters

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 Masters Tournament as the world's top ranked pro golfer and one of the favorites to earn the iconic green jacket on Sunday. His close friend and fellow American golfer Sam Burns will also compete at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

While Scheffler won the prestigious tournament in 2022, and Burns' best finish was last year when he finished in a tie for 29th, the two golfers are facing similar situations in their personal lives. Scheffler and Burns are expected to become fathers for the first time at some point in the next several days or weeks.

Scheffler's wife Meredith is due in late April, while Burns' wife Carolina's due date is approaching in around nine days.

Both of the 27-year-old golfers plan to withdraw from this week's tournament if they got the call that their respective wives were going into labor, the Golf Channel reported Monday.

No. 1 Scheffler has been at the top of his game as he heads into the Masters. He came out on top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and then earned the first-place purse at the Players Championship the following week.

Scheffler recently shared his excitement about fatherhood.

"It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family," Scheffer recently told Golf Digest. "It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there."

Scheffler and Meredith have been married since 2020. Burns and Caroline were childhood friends and tied the knot in 2019, according to People.

"I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. Here’s to many more memories together with the most beautiful person I know inside and out. I love you, Caroline Burns!" Burns wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post in December 2021 to commemorate the couple's wedding anniversary.

Players participated in practice rounds at August National on Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday, honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson tee off on Augusta's first hole, Tea Olive, to mark the beginning of the PGA Tour's first major tournament of the year. The final round concludes on Sunday.

