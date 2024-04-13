Masters final round: Scottie Scheffler holds one-stroke lead, but many are waiting to pounce

We are in for a classic at Augusta National.

A dozen golfers are within six shots of the lead at The Masters after yet another day where low scores were hard to come by.

At one point, Scottie Scheffler led by two. Just a few holes later, he actually trailed by two after double-bogeying 10 and bogeying 11. A superb eagle on 13, the only one of the third round, again gave him a share at the top, and he went birdie-par-bogey-birdie to finish his round and lead by one.

Last year, he put the green jacket on Jon Rahm. The last time someone got the jacket back within three years was Bubba Watson in 2014. The lefty won in 2012, put it on Adam Scott the following year and then got it back from Scott the next year.

Only three players broke 70 on Saturday: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk and Collin Morikawa. The first two, though, need miracles. Morikawa's 69 in round three put him right in the go-zone.

The two-time major champ rattled off three straight birdies to start his day - he bogeyed six and birdied eight, and then parred his final 10 holes. But nonetheless, he is well within striking distance of his first green jacket.

Bryson DeChambeau crushed himself late with a double-bogey seven on 15 after finding the water, but he salvaged his day by holing out from 77 yards on 18 for a birdie. After an opening round 65, he's gone 73 and 75 in the last two rounds, respectively, and is now four shots back after leading through the first round.

It should be noted that this will be the first time DeChambeau is playing 72 professional holes since last year's Open Championship, as he joined LIV in 2022. He's completed 72 holes just five times since defecting from the PGA Tour.

Max Homa was Mr. Consistency on Saturday. He had just one shape on his entire card with a bogey on 12. It's tough to assume that Scheffler or Morikawa will be dropping shots, so he'll have to make a move in order to earn his first major.

And then there is Ludvig Aberg, who is making his major debut. Aberg was four-under on the day through 13 holes, but he bogeyed 14 and 15 to finish with a two-under 70. He's definitely kicking himself about those right now, as he sits back three shots of the lead.

Moving day didn't exactly live up to its name on Saturday, aside from Scheffler and Morikawa, but there was a point where there were four tied for the lead, and seven within two shots.

Right now, the green jacket is Scheffler's to lose. He was the pre-tournament favorite and is currently the live-betting favorite.

But given the not-so-low scores in the last two days, it is certainly up for grabs.

