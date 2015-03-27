Massey wins NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout

Top Fuel driver Spencer Massey led Top Fuel qualifying in the U.S. Nationals and won the $100,000 NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout on Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

Massey had a pass of 3.762 seconds at 324.51 mph during the third qualifying session of the weekend, which doubled as the second round of the Nitro Shootout.

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, Erica Enders held onto the Pro Stock lead, and Andrew Hines led in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the final regular-season event of the NHRA Full Throttle season.

Force had a career-best time of 4.049 seconds at a top speed of 317.27 mph.

Pro Stock qualifying was ended early due to rain, so Enders held onto the qualifying lead thanks to her 6.624-second pass at 208.84 mph from Friday. Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying also was cut short and Hines held onto the top spot with his Friday pass of 6.928 seconds at 194.21 mph.