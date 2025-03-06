Martina Navratilova rips Democrat senator who voted against transgender athletes in sports bill

Martina Navratilova has been outspoken about transgender athletes in women's sports for a long while, and earlier this week, she attacked a Democrat senator who voted against the bill.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro was one of the 45 Democrats to vote against the bill, despite President Donald Trump's executive order.

In a statement, Cortez Mastro explained why she voted against the bill, despite "support[ing] fair play and… not support[ing] transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports."

"I believe local schools, student athletes, coaches, and parents are much better equipped to implement fair, strong politics on this issue than politicians in Congress," she said. "This blanket legislation would allow anyone to subject girls to invasive physical exams just because of the way they look. That is incredible government overreach and is putting young women at increased risk for abuse and harassment - something I've spent my career fighting against."

However, Navratilova called out the senator's notions of such checks for athletes.

"Existing bloodwork. A simple cheek swab like they do on tv is a sure fire way to find out the sex and it only needs to be down [sic] once," she wrote. "No genital checks ever!!! Stop spreading propaganda, Democrats!!!!"

Navratilova's X bio implores her followers to vote blue, but she has made it clear she is on the opposite end of the spectrum with this issue.

Her pinned post says she will "not vote for" Trump "now or ever," comparing his leadership to the "totalitarian authoritarian country" she grew up in. However, the one thing they agree on is "male bodies" in women's "spaces."

"I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up and I will not vote for that now or ever," the post reads. "trump is not pro women- rapist and assaulter- he is against all things trans. A big difference. I support trans people but not male bodies in women’s sex based spaces. Simple."

Trump's Department of Education has launched Title IX investigations into California, Maine and Minnesota for allegedly continuing to allow biological males in female sports.

