Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tennis

Martina Navratilova rips Democrat senator who voted against transgender athletes in sports bill

'Stop spreading propaganda, Democrats!!!!,' writes Navratilova

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Martina Navratilova has been outspoken about transgender athletes in women's sports for a long while, and earlier this week, she attacked a Democrat senator who voted against the bill.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro was one of the 45 Democrats to vote against the bill, despite President Donald Trump's executive order.

In a statement, Cortez Mastro explained why she voted against the bill, despite "support[ing] fair play and… not support[ing] transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martina Navratilova in Mexico

Martina Navratilova speaks during a joint press conference with Chris Evert on day five of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

"I believe local schools, student athletes, coaches, and parents are much better equipped to implement fair, strong politics on this issue than politicians in Congress," she said. "This blanket legislation would allow anyone to subject girls to invasive physical exams just because of the way they look. That is incredible government overreach and is putting young women at increased risk for abuse and harassment - something I've spent my career fighting against."

However, Navratilova called out the senator's notions of such checks for athletes.

"Existing bloodwork. A simple cheek swab like they do on tv is a sure fire way to find out the sex and it only needs to be down [sic] once," she wrote. "No genital checks ever!!! Stop spreading propaganda, Democrats!!!!"

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova speaks during a joint press conference with Chris Evert on day five of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TENNIS LEGEND MARTINA NAVRATILOVA TELLS DEMOCRATS TO ‘GROW A SPINE’ AFTER THEY VOTED AGAINST TRANS BAN BILL

Navratilova's X bio implores her followers to vote blue, but she has made it clear she is on the opposite end of the spectrum with this issue.

Her pinned post says she will "not vote for" Trump "now or ever," comparing his leadership to the "totalitarian authoritarian country" she grew up in. However, the one thing they agree on is "male bodies" in women's "spaces."

"I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up and I will not vote for that now or ever," the post reads. "trump is not pro women- rapist and assaulter- he is against all things trans. A big difference. I support trans people but not male bodies in women’s sex based spaces. Simple."

Martina Navratilova in 2004

Martina Navratilova and Leander Paes win a quarter-final mixed doubles match on Sept. 6, 2004 at the 2004 U.S. Open in New York. (A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's Department of Education has launched Title IX investigations into California, Maine and Minnesota for allegedly continuing to allow biological males in female sports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.