Miami Marlins
Published

Marlins field invader out-maneuvers security in the outfield as team falls to Phillies

Nick Castellanos would help deliver a Phillies win in the 9th

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If the Miami Marlins need a few extra bases stolen, they may want to call the man who invaded the field on Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bally Sports reporter Jeremy Taché caught the ordeal in the top of the ninth inning. The man appeared to hop the center field fence – just out of the clutches of the security guard who was chasing him at the warning track. The man then hopped onto the concourse in the middle deck and out of sight.

Marlins field invader

Miami Marlins center fielder Garrett Hampson watches as a security guard pursues a man that entered the field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Later, reports on social media indicated the person was caught by security, but it appeared someone had a little bit of fun as the Marlins imploded.

The Marlins had a 1-0 lead going into the top of the ninth. Newly acquired David Robertson came in to close out Sandy Alcantara’s shutout – but it was all for naught. The Phillies tied the game, and then Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead two-run home run to give Philadelphia the lead.

Nick Castellanos helps Phils

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

"It’s really nice being home, just to be able to go back to my house and see everybody that’s really familiar to me," said Castellanos, who is a South Florida native. "I get a feeling of my roots again. I got to unplug and enjoy my home."

Robertson allowed three runs on two hits after throwing 24 pitches in the lone inning of work. Seranthony Dominguez picked up the save for the Phillies.

Avisail Garcia had the lone RBI to plate Luis Arrez in the third.

Sandy Alcantara pitches

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Philadelphia improved to 58-49 and Miami fell to 57-51.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.