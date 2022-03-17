March Madness 2022: Saint Peter's narrowly beats Kentucky in huge upset

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saint Peter’s delivered the biggest upset of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament so far.

The 15th-seeded Peacocks from Jersey City, N.J., upset No. 2 Kentucky 85-79. It was Saint Peter’s first-ever win in the men’s tournament, having previously lost in 1991, 1995 and 2011.

But Thursday was different.

Saint Peter’s got 27 points from Daryl Banks III and 20 points from Doug Edert off the bench to get the victory. Edert nailed the game-tying shot with 24 seconds left in regulation to stay alive.

Missed free throws and turnovers ultimately doomed Kentucky in overtime.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 30 points along with 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in the loss. Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler finished with 11 points, four rebounds and six assists. He had six of Kentucky’s 13 turnovers in the game.

Kentucky will miss again on making it to the Final Four at the very least. The Wildcats didn’t make the tournament last season and in 2020 the tournament was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kentucky has gotten to two regional finals since 2015 but no Final Fours or championships.

Saint Peter’s has been very successful under coach Shaheen Holloway, who took over for Ryan Whalen in the middle of the 2019-20 season. The team could have possibly won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2020 if the season wasn’t shut down. The Peacocks finished 14-11 last season but lost in the MAAC Tournament to Fairfield.

Holloway, in just over two years, is already among the most successful Peacocks men’s basketball coaches. With Thursday’s win, Saint Peter’s picks up its 20th win over the year.