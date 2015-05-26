Expand / Collapse search
Marc Leishman withdraws from Masters with his wife recovering from life-threatening illness

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Marc Leishman of Australia has withdrawn from the Masters as his wife recovers from a serious illness.

His wife, Audrey, thought she was battling the flu last week until it turned serious. Leishman says she has made it through what he described as a "life-threatening medical emergency" and is recovery well.

Leishman says it's important for him to stay with his wife and their two young sons, ages 3 and 18 months.

The 31-year-old Leishman played in the final group with Adam Scott in 2013 and tied for fourth. In a moment of Aussie spirit, he was seen pumping his first when Scott made a birdie putt on the 18th and went on to become the first Australian to win the Masters.

The Masters does not have an alternate list.