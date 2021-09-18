LSU to honor Kevione Faulk during game, days after her death

LSU’s football team will honor Kevione Faulk, daughter of assistant coach Kevin Faulk, days after her death and a day after she would have turned 20.

LSU players will wear a "KF" decal on the back of their helmets Saturday when the Tigers host Central Michigan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tonight we honor Kevione Faulk a day after what would have been her 20th birthday," the school’s football Twitter account tweeted.

"We continue to mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague."

LSU released a statement Monday confirming the news of Kevione’s death, but her cause of death has not been released.

DAUGHTER OF KEVIN FAULK, FAMED PATRIOTS' RUNNING BACK, LSU COACH, DEAD AT 19

"We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family," the statement read. "She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU, where she was a student worker with the football team. Her father, former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, is the team’s running backs coach.

Faulk, 45, played 13 seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016. He played at LSU from 1995 to 1998 and remains the program’s all-time leading rusher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He returned to LSU in 2018 as the director of player development before being promoted to running backs coach two years later.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.