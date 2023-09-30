Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech's Brevin Randle stomps on UTEP player during game

Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Brevin Randle was spotted stomping on the back of UTEP Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard’s neck after a run by quarterback Jake McNamara in a game Friday night.

Fans on social media took issue with the incident, and UTEP coach Dana Dimel suggested after the game the referees didn’t see what happened.

A LA Tech helmet

A Louisiana Tech helmet during a game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers Sept. 17, 2022, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it," Dimel said, via the El Paso Times. "That's part of the game. (The official) was a class act, I really appreciated that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

Randle is in his senior season at Louisiana Tech. He has 46 total tackles and two sacks this season. It’s unclear whether he will be disciplined.

LARGE NFL CONTINGENT IN BOULDER AS CALEB WILLIAMS AND NO. 8 USC TAKE ON SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10 behind a Smoke Harris 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. Tyre Shelton opened the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The play was set up by an 85-yard catch and run by Cyrus Allen. Bulldogs quarterback Jack Turner was 9-of-20 with a touchdown pass.

Shelton finished the game with 104 rushing yards on 16 carries.

UTEP helmet

A UTEP helmet during a game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and UTEP Miners Sept. 28, 2019, at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisiana Tech moved to 3-3 on the season. UTEP fell to 1-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.