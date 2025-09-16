Longtime 'First Take' host Molly Qerim confirms ESPN exit: 'Time to close this incredible chapter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN’s long-running daytime program "First Take" will soon lose a familiar face. On Tuesday, longtime moderator and co-host Molly Qerim announced she would leave the show and the network later this year.

"After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from ‘First Take.’ Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports–and with all of you, the best fans in the world," Qerim wrote in part in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Qerim first joined ESPN in 2006. She replaced former "First Take" host Cari Champion in 2015 and was named the show’s permanent host about two years later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Sports Business Journal, citing sources, reported that Qerim was offered a new contract to stay with the Disney-owned sports network. However, she reportedly declined the offer.

STEPHEN A. SMITH AGREES TO NEW DEAL WORTH AT LEAST $100 MILLION WITH ESPN: REPORT

It is unclear when Qerim's current deal expires.

In a statement, an ESPN spokesperson praised Qerim for her contributions to the organization over nearly two decades.

"Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of 'First Take’s' success since joining as host a decade ago. She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate. We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN," Burke Magnus, ESPN's president of content, said.

Qerim has been a steady presence on the "First Take" desk, even as the show has undergone significant changes over the past decade. After replacing Skip Bayless in 2016, Max Kellerman ultimately departed in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later moved to a morning radio slot at ESPN and also hosted a daily television show until leaving the network in 2023. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe routinely appeared on First Take until leaving in July after a settlement was reached in a sexual assault case.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.