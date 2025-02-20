ESPN host suggests 'hypocrisy' when it comes to fighting in hockey

ESPN anchor Molly Qerim alleged there was "hypocrisy" in the sport of hockey because fighting is allowed to a point where it is frowned upon and disciplined heavily in others.

The "First Take" crew on Wednesday talked about the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off final between the U.S. and Canada. Radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo teed off about the fighting that took place in their initial matchup – three brawls in nine seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Qerim got the last word in.

"It's just interesting to me that certain sports, you're allowed to fight. And other sports, it could never happen," she said. "Optics! … Just a little hypocrisy."

It is unclear exactly what Qerim meant. While fights take place in men’s hockey quite often, they are policed. The men fighting receive five-minute major penalties, but the discipline rarely goes beyond that.

FAMED ‘MIRACLE ON ICE’ CAPTAIN PRAISES TEAM USA AHEAD OF 4 NATIONS FINAL VS CANADA: ‘BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD'

Fighting is "not part" of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, according to its rules. The players who choose to fight will be disciplined under the referee’s discretion. Both combatants may be ejected from the game.

Fighting has been seen in basketball over the course of time, but it exploded with the infamous "Malice at the Palace" incident between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers in 2004. Fights in the NFL are often penalized with penalties and ejections as well.

Brawls are often seen in baseball, specifically if a pitcher rockets a 100-mph pitch at a batter’s head. However, if a fight does break out, ejections and suspensions usually follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if another fight will break out at the start of the U.S. and Canada matchup. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.