ESPN host suggests 'hypocrisy' when it comes to fighting in hockey

US and Canada face off in the 4 Nations final

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off Video

Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off GM Bill Guerin joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the United States clinching a spot in the championship game of the tournament by beating Canada in a heated game. 

ESPN anchor Molly Qerim alleged there was "hypocrisy" in the sport of hockey because fighting is allowed to a point where it is frowned upon and disciplined heavily in others. 

The "First Take" crew on Wednesday talked about the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off final between the U.S. and Canada. Radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo teed off about the fighting that took place in their initial matchup – three brawls in nine seconds.

Molly Qerim in 2024

Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Qerim got the last word in.

"It's just interesting to me that certain sports, you're allowed to fight. And other sports, it could never happen," she said. "Optics! … Just a little hypocrisy."

It is unclear exactly what Qerim meant. While fights take place in men’s hockey quite often, they are policed. The men fighting receive five-minute major penalties, but the discipline rarely goes beyond that.

Molly Qerim in 2021

Sports commentator Molly Qerim speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" at Florida A&M University's new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater as part of the school's homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Fighting is "not part" of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, according to its rules. The players who choose to fight will be disciplined under the referee’s discretion. Both combatants may be ejected from the game.

Fighting has been seen in basketball over the course of time, but it exploded with the infamous "Malice at the Palace" incident between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers in 2004. Fights in the NFL are often penalized with penalties and ejections as well.

Brawls are often seen in baseball, specifically if a pitcher rockets a 100-mph pitch at a batter’s head. However, if a fight does break out, ejections and suspensions usually follow.

USA and Canada fight

The United States' Brady Tkachuk, #7, fights Canada's Sam Bennett, #9, during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

It is unclear if another fight will break out at the start of the U.S. and Canada matchup. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.