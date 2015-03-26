Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

London hosts International Paralympic Day

By | Associated Press

LONDON – Paralympic athletes are demonstrating their prowess at everything from wheelchair tennis to volleyball.

Prime Minister David Cameron and Mayor Boris Johnson attended the International Paralympic Day event in London's Trafalgar Square. The event serves to promote and raise awareness of next year's Paralympic Games in London.

Visitors to the square got a glimpse of the events on Thursday, plus Cameron and Johnson competing in wheelchair tennis.

The Paralympics, which follow shortly after the London Olympics, will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9.