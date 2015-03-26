London hosts International Paralympic Day

Paralympic athletes are demonstrating their prowess at everything from wheelchair tennis to volleyball.

Prime Minister David Cameron and Mayor Boris Johnson attended the International Paralympic Day event in London's Trafalgar Square. The event serves to promote and raise awareness of next year's Paralympic Games in London.

Visitors to the square got a glimpse of the events on Thursday, plus Cameron and Johnson competing in wheelchair tennis.

The Paralympics, which follow shortly after the London Olympics, will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9.