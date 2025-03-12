Livvy Dunne rips TikTok troll commenting about her fifth year at LSU: 'You’re not funny'

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne roasted a troll in her TikTok comments who called her out for returning for a fifth year at LSU.

Dunne had an extra year of eligibility with LSU’s gymnastics team after entering college in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Tigers had their senior night celebration, but one commentor tried to make a joke about Dunne, saying she would be a senior "for the next 10 years."

Dunne posted a one-minute video showing the comment and ripping it to shreds.

"I really don’t understand what’s so hard to get," she said. "I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only ever see this comment on female athletes’ posts. Why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility?"

Dunne could’ve finished after that, but she provided proof of how normal it is for athletes compete a fifth year in college.

Dunne used LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as an example. He’s entering his fifth year with the Tigers after redshirting his freshman year.

"Football and basketball players redshirt and take fifth years all the time," Dunne added. "The starting quarterback of LSU football is coming back for a fifth year. This comment is nowhere to be found on his account.

"People commenting stuff like this obviously were never a college athlete or never loved a sport. So, you’re not funny. Why do you care what I’m doing with my life? Please stop."

Dunne also made sure to add that she gave up her athletic scholarship to allow another gymnast to have it as she competes in her final year.

Dunne is the top women’s NIL earner in the country and fourth overall earner at an estimated valuation of $4.1 million with her partnerships, according to On3.

She also launched "The Livvy Fund" in partnership with LSU’s official NIL collective to help more female athletes "create more opportunities" for NIL deals themselves "while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports."

Dunne was a 2024 WCGA All-American, appearing in nine meets for the Tigers while competing in the bars and floor events. She recorded a career-high 9.900 in the floor event in the Podium Challenge last year and in the NCAA Fayetteville regional second round. Dunne also posted a season-best 9.875 on the bars in a meet at the Podium Challenge.

LSU is ranked No. 2 in the country this season, but, during senior night, Dunne revealed she was unable to compete due to a knee injury.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," Dunne posted in an Instagram story. "It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! – Liv."

