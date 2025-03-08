Livvy Dunne dealing with injury that could end her gymnastics career

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne missed her senior night Friday.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native announced in an Instagram post she has an "avulsion fracture of my patella," which cost her Friday night's meet.

"It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the (Pete Maravich Assembly Center) one last time," Dunne wrote.

Dunne has not competed since Jan. 24 against Arkansas, but she could return for NCAAs next month. A typical recovery time for the kneecap injury is at least three months, but it could also take up to half a year.

The Cleveland Clinic defines an avulsion fracture as an injury when "a small piece of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone."

Friday marked No. 2-ranked LSU's final home meet of the season, a 198.575-197.175 victory over No. 10 Georgia.

The Tigers are headed to Auburn Friday before the SEC Championships March 22.

The national regionals stretch from April 2-6, while the NCAA championships, which LSU won last year, will run from April 17-19 in Fort Worth.

Dunne was eligible for a fifth year and decided to return as one of the NCAA's top NIL earners, boasting millions of followers across social media.

Dunne is dating LSU alum and Cy Young contender Paul Skenes, who was named MLB's National League Rookie of the Year in 2024.

