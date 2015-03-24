Lindsay Davenport, coach Nick Bollettieri elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport has been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The American was joined in Monday's enshrinement class by five-time Paralympic medalist Chantal Vandierendonck, coach Nick Bollettieri, executive Jane Brown Grimes and broadcaster John Barrett.

Davenport won the 1998 U.S. Open, 1999 Wimbledon, 2000 Australian Open and 1996 Olympic gold medal to go with three major doubles titles. She held the world's No. 1 ranking for 98 weeks in her career.

Bollettieri has coached 10 players to the No. 1 ranking, including Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles and Boris Becker.