Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy makes incredible stop to save win

The Tampa Bay Lightning are only nine games into their 2019-20 regular season but goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy may have already made the save-of-the-year against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the clock winding down in their game Wednesday night, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang fired off a shot that he thought for sure would have been the equalizer. However, Vasilevskiy somehow made a last-minute stretch to block Letang’s shot with his glove hand.

“There was a big scramble, I just tried to cover the bottom of the net, seal the ice, and he just shot into my glove,” Vasilevskiy said after the game, according to NHL.com. “Kind of a never-give-up play. It works sometimes … not every time though.”

Time expired soon after the save and the Lightning would on to win the game.

The final save was Vasilevskiy’s 37th of the game. He got goals from Cedric Paquette, Alex Killorn and Victor Hedman. Tampa Bay won the game 3-2.

The Lightning moved to 5-3-1 with the win and the Penguins fell to 6-5.