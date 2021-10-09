Liberty's Malik Willis channels Houdini in escaping defenders, fires TD pass

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis put on a magical display against Middle Tennessee and capped it with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

Willis took the snap at the Blue Raiders’ 5-yard line and galloped to his right looking to pass. Willis felt pressure coming and spun around to his right, avoiding a would-be tackler. After wriggling away from the defender, Willis found himself all the way back at the 26-yard line.

He sidestepped another tackler to step up and fire a pass to wide receiver Brody Brumm. The touchdown put the Flames up 34-13, and his team would not look back, defeating Middle Tennessee 41-13.

Willis finished 17-for-30 with 222 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 80 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. He also threw interceptions, but the Flames’ defense was able to keep the Blue Raiders’ offense at bay most of the game.

Willis is a highly touted quarterback who is receiving NFL Draft buzz.

This season, he has more than 1,300 passing yards and 13 TD passes through the first six games. Saturday’s interceptions were his first of the season. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Willis rated as his No. 1 quarterback entering this week’s game.