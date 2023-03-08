Expand / Collapse search
Syracuse Orange
Published

Legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim retires

Boeheim made 35 NCAA Tournaments with Syracuse

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Jim Boeheim's illustrious career has come to an end.

The legendary head coach is calling it a career after 47 years as Syracuse's head coach.

Boeheim won a National Championship in 2003, made 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, and appeared in five Final Fours.

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim during the first half of the ACC Tournament quarterfinal college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on March 10, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim during the first half of the ACC Tournament quarterfinal college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on March 10, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," says Chancellor Kent Syverud. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim looks toward a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. 

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim looks toward a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Associate head coach Adrian Autry has been named the new head coach.

Boeheim went 1,015–440 as a head coach, only coaching his alma mater through his entire career.