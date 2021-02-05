Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James: Potential NBA All-Star Game 'pretty much a slap in the face'

James and the Lakers had a short offseason coming off a title in the bubble

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
To LeBron James, having an NBA All-Star Game in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic doesn't sound like a good idea.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar commented on the league’s reported green light to have the festivities in Atlanta in March after the team’s victory against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James said. "I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game, but it’s the agreement."

James, 36, is coming off one of the shortest offseasons of his career. The Lakers won the NBA title in the bubble in October and turned around to start their 2020-21 season in December.

He called the development of having the All-Star Game, "pretty much a slap in the face."

"We’re also still dealing with a pandemic, dealing with everything that’s been going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into a city that’s still open," he said. "Obviously, you guys can see I’m not very happy about it, but it’s out of my hands, and I’ll be there physically if I’m selected. I’ll be there physically, but not mentally."

The NBA released its first return on the fan vote earlier Thursday. James was receiving nearly 2.3 million votes and was just behind Kevin Durant who was the leading vote-getter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_