LeBron James
Published

LeBron James criticizes NBA's punishment for Suns owner: 'Our league definitely got this wrong'

Sarver was fined $10 million and suspended for a year after allegations of racism and misogyny

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver was suspended one season and fined $10 million after the NBA determined he ran a toxic environment of racism and misogyny.

LeBron James doesn't think that's enough punishment.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center March 13, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. 

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center March 13, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The four-time NBA champion took to Twitter Wednesday night to criticize the punishment.

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong," the four-time MVP tweeted. "I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.

"I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

The NBA said in a statement that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language, unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying."

The league also found Sarver "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" at least five times and made many "sex-related" and other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

Owner Robert Sarver stands with the Western Conference championship trophy after the Suns beat the LA Clippers to win the series in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Owner Robert Sarver stands with the Western Conference championship trophy after the Suns beat the LA Clippers to win the series in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Over 80,000 documents were reviewed, and Sarver, who also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and other team officials fully cooperated with the investigation.

NBA: SUNS OWNER ROBERT SARVER USED N-WORD ON AT LEAST 5 OCCASIONS, MADE 'MANY SEX-RELATED COMMENTS

"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans April 1, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans April 1, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Good leadership requires accountability," Sarver said in his own statement. "For the Suns and Mercury organizations, that begins with me.  While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values."

The league also said Sarver treated employees harshly, and the investigation included interviews with 320 witnesses. 