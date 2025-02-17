LAFC, France national team star Olivier Giroud has $500K in watches stolen from home

Another professional athlete has been targeted in a home burglary, as Los Angeles Football Club star Olivier Giroud had $500,000 in watches stolen earlier this month, per TMZ.

Giroud’s wife, Jennifer, reported the burglary to authorities on Feb. 5 after noticing a shattered window at their home.

Among the property stolen from their home was 10 of Giroud’s watches, which his wife valued at around $500,000.

The LAPD have currently not made any arrests related to the burglary, per TMZ, and they are still investigating.

Giroud is, unfortunately, among the likes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who all had their homes burglarized in some capacity in recent months.

For Burrow, three Chilean migrants face charges on suspicion of breaking into his home after posing for photos with some of the items that were stolen, including a jeweled necklace reading "JB9" and a diamond "9" necklace, a recently filed federal criminal complaint showed.

Burrow’s number is nine, which he wore in college at LSU and currently with Cincinnati.

Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, all of Chile, were nabbed by Ohio State Patrol after authorities tracked them in multiple states following the burglary, according to court documents.

The Bengals released a statement on the matter as well.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and their partner agencies at the local, state and federal level did a wonderful job investigating the crime and bringing bad actors to justice. The Cincinnati Bengals would like to thank them for their efforts and extend our sincere appreciation for their good work. We recognize there was a tremendous amount of complex investigative work that led to these indictments, and the Sheriff's Department was exemplary in this work," the Bengals stated.

"The Bengals have worked with the Sheriff's Department for decades on many matters, and we know them to be a real source of strength and pride for the community. The Bengals appreciate their good work and will continue to fully support their efforts as the criminal process moves forward."

As for Giroud, he is just in his first full season with LAFA after coming overseas to join MLS midway through last season.

Giroud has played for prime European powers in soccer, including Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Internationally, Giroud has been a national star, scoring four goals in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including a game-winning score against England in the quarterfinals. He also played with the 2018 World Cup team that won it all in Russia.

