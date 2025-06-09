Ex-WNBA star downplays uproar over physicality of game amid spate of hard fouls on Caitlin Clark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WNBA star Candace Parker talked about the physicality Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has dealt with in comparison to when she first entered the league with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark was involved in several scraps during her first year in the WNBA. The number of incidents begged the question of whether she was being targeted due to jealousy over the attention she received.

But Parker explained on Jemele Hill’s podcast "Spolitics" that the tough play in the WNBA was "part of the game."

"When you are a generational talent, I say that in Dianna [Taurasi], Maya [Moore], myself, Breanna Stewart, Cailtin Clark, Aja Wilson – you’re going to experience the physicality. The scouting report is to stop you, a lot of it is to be physical," Parker said. "Do you take a couple extra licks from people? Yeah. Was I the rookie coming in and got different shots taken at me or hard fouls? For sure. It is a part of the game."

Parker suggested there was a bigger issue with how the physicality of the WNBA was received among a new television audience.

"I think the problem is now it is a balancing act of society and the expectation of women versus what is necessary in sports," she said. "And for so long they were conflicting and that women in society were supposed to be strong, but not too strong. I remember not wanting to go up in weight in college, power cleaning, because I’m like, ‘Oh my shoulders in the dress are looking kind of muscular.’ And now I’m like you know, ‘What I’m a b----, like who cares? You’re going to see my muscles.’

"I think it’s a different generations of players that are willing to take on society’s problems with women head on. As a result, I think now we're seeing social media explode and more followers wanting to follow women because we are so dynamic on what we can do on and off the floor."

Clark and Angel Reese have developed a storied history with each other dating back to the 2023 national championship between Iowa and LSU.

Their storyline has strongly been compared to the rivalry Magic Johnson and Larry Bird cultivated in the NBA, which helped increase viewership for the league.

But Parker stopped short of making the comparison.

"I think it's comparing apples and oranges," she said. "Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it’s like what are we doing? They like doing the Magic and Bird comparison, well they played similar positions. They at least kind of matched up.

"I’m not falling into that. I’m not falling into the comparison and I think that there are a number of things that Angel can improve on, will improve on in the situation she’s in. And I think Caitlin Clark has done that even in her first year..... She makes her team better."

Fox News’ Connor McGahan contributed to this report.