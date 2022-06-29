Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith go tit-for-tat after Nets star opts in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyrie Irving and ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith went tit-for-tat on Tuesday following the Brooklyn Nets star’s decision to opt into the final year of his four-year contract.

Smith initially gave his hot take about Irving deciding to opt into the final year of his deal in which he will be making $36.9 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I guess he’s a peon too, huh. So you gotta go to work. You gotta go up there and earn that money," Smith said Monday, adding his more lucrative options will start to unfold when he starts to "show up for work."

Irving then called out Smith on Twitter and wrote the commentator will have to "explain himself."

"You’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN," he wrote.

Smith responded moments later with a statement of his own.

KNICKS' REPORTED PURSUIT OF JALEN BRUNSON FACES SKEPTICISM: 'I’M NOT SURE THAT MOVES THE NEEDLE'

"Oh, you’ve got it twisted bro! Big time! I don’t have to explain a damn thing to anyone --- ESPECIALLY you and your father!!! (Your uncle, Rod Strickland is another matter – I love that brother. And I profoundly respect him….always!" he wrote

"As for your, when you have a LEVEL, let me know. Because I’m not aware you have one – of the court. Either way, I have a wish: ONE DAY you’ll stop hiding behind the public support you receive and fess up to the shenanigans you engage in… leaving folks hanging like laundry.

"Be honest about what you’ve truly been doing. Until then, let’s confront one another 1-on-1 for the WORLD to see – your TRUTH up against mine in a public forum for everyone to judge.

"Name the time and place and I’ll show up! I keep receipts, bro! SHOW UP! Yo do now what that is, don’t you?

"If you didn’t know before, I know you know now – now that you’re after (that) $$$$ you took for granted to be waiting for you! See you in the FALL!!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irving has only played in 103 games for the Nets through three seasons. Injuries and his refusal to comply with New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate cost him several games. He is averaging 27.1 points, 6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in those games.